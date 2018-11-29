Most of us have cars, so buying Christmas gifts that are automobile-related makes good sense.

Here are some high-tech ideas that will be welcomed by the car enthusiast on your list.



iClever Himbox HB01 Plus Bluetooth 4.0 Car Kit

WHAT IS IT For car stereos that don't have Bluetooth, this receiver lets you stream music and make hands-free calls. You'll need a 3.5mm auxiliary input. You mount the receiver/microphone controller on your dash. The sound for calls and music is really good. It comes with a 12v power supply with three USB ports.



WHO IS IT FOR Anyone who doesn't have Bluetooth in their car.

INFO $25.99; iclever.com



Thinkware F70 Full HD 1080P Dash Cam

WHAT IT IS A dashcam to keep watch over where you go and what happens to your car. It is incredibly handy to have a dash cam if you ever get into an accident. Having a video record of any incidents will make things much easier to sort out. This is a small, lipstick-shaped camera without a screen, but it stays out of your way.

WHO IS IT FOR Anyone who wants to keep a record of their driving

INFO $109.99; thinkware.com

Amazon Echo Auto

WHAT IT IS This is Alexa for your car. You connect the Echo Auto to your phone through the Alexa app. Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your spoken commands over your car stereo. It connects to your car stereo so you can make calls, ask Alexa to play your favorite tunes or even control your connected home.

WHO IS IT FOR If you've ever wanted Alexa voice control in your car, this is for you.

INFO $24.99 preorder; amazon.com

iOttie Easy One Touch 4-CD Slot Car Mount

WHAT IT IS A car mount for your smartphone that fits in the CD slot on your car's dashboard. The mount tightens into the slot, and it is easy to move from car to car. It has a one-touch mount and release mechanism.



WHO IS IT FOR Anyone with a CD slot in their car who needs to mount a smartphone.

INFO $19.95; iottie.com



StaySafe Buddie LED Emergency Roadside Flashing Warning Lights

WHAT IT IS Remember those old roadside flares that looked like a stick of dynamite and burned like a torch? Technology has brought LED warning lights that are bright and durable and they won't burn you. These AAA battery-powered lights are perfect to keep in your trunk to warn others if you have a roadside emergency.

WHO IS IT FOR Everyone who drives.

INFO $22.98 for a three-pack; amazon.com

