Grade-A gifts for high school grads

As high school seniors get ready to don those caps and gowns, parents and friends will be busy shopping around for the perfect gift. Here are some great gift ideas that will come in handy as they head off to college.

THE GADGET Roland R-07 High Resolution Audio Recorder

WHAT IT IS This palm-sized portable digital audio recorder features built-in stereo microphones and a microSD card slot for storage. It records extremely high-quality WAV or MP3 files. You can set it up and control it wirelessly through your phone or Apple Watch and listen through Bluetooth headphones.

COST $199.99

AVAILABLE FROM roland.com

THE GADGET Toast Leather Laptop Cover

WHAT IT IS The thin leather cover is sized exactly to the dimensions of your laptop. Peel off the adhesive and carefully place it on your computer, and your Macbook Pro or Surface Book will take on an entirely new look. It also protects your laptop from scratches and nicks. Top and bottom covers are available, as well as trackpad surrounds.

COST $99 top cover, $60 bottom cover, $30 trackpad surround.

AVAILABLE FROM toastmade.com

THE GADGET Tapplock One + Smart Fingerprint Lock

WHAT IT IS It's a padlock that unlocks with your fingerprint in less than a second. The lock can store up to 500 fingerprints for multiple users and can also be opened via Bluetooth through an app on your phone. Users can also tap a Morse code-type combination with long and short presses of the power button. It's waterproof and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to a year.

COST $99

AVAILABLE FROM tapplock.com

THE GADGET Rocketbook Everlast

WHAT IT IS The beauty of this notebook is that the ink is erasable with water. When you're finished with your notes, you can scan them into your computer with your phone's camera and the RocketBook app, which sends the scans to your email, Dropbox, iCloud, Google Docs or other cloud services. It uses special pens (Pilot FriXion), which are available in office supply stores.

COST $34 for a letter-size notebook with 32 pages; includes one pen and a microfiber cloth.

AVAILABLE FROM getrocketbook.com

THE GADGET Coal Catalyst Portable Charger

WHAT IT IS This is a portable battery to charge your devices when you are away from a wall plug. The Coal Catalyst is ready for any device with the included three-headed cable that can charge microUSB, USB-C and Lightning devices. It comes in five colors and two sizes that can charge the latest phones in just two hours, and they have Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The battery has regular USB and USB-C ports for charging and a nice LED battery life indicator that shows you the charge left in actual numbers.

COST $34.99 for 8,000 milliamp hours; $39.99 for 12,000 mAh

AVAILABLE FROM coalpower.io