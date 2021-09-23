The spike in COVID-19 caused by the delta variant has businesses rethinking the return to the office. Two-thirds of large companies surveyed by analytics firm Gartner delayed plans to reopen offices because of the resurgence of the virus. And 52% of small and midsized businesses responding to a survey by business-services provider JumpCloud hit the pause button on their return-to-office plans. Gartner found 68% of large companies will demand proof of vaccination or mandate "self-reporting measures" before employees are let back in the office. Similarly, 68% of small and medium-sized companies surveyed by JumpCloud said they have taken steps to mandate vaccination for employees.

Bitcoin and a movie: That’s the ticket

Paying for movie tickets and popcorn with cash or credit card? That’s so last century. Why not use cryptocurrency? AMC, the nation’s biggest theater chain, will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as payment by the end of the year. AMC will also accept payment via Apple Pay and Google Pay. But don’t toss a Bitcoin into the cashier’s tray. Payments can be made only online.

Curbside pickup here to stay

"Click-and-collect," where consumers order online and pick up purchases at the store, will be a part of retail even when the pandemic ends. According to Nielsen, 38% of consumers ordered items online from a local store for curbside pickup in June, although stores are open for unrestricted shopping. Nielsen says click-and-collect won’t replace traditional shopping but it will be a permanent service because it’s a "huge step forward in terms of convenience."

DoorDash launches alcohol delivery service

DoorDash is starting a dedicated alcohol delivery service, as the battle for on-demand delivery intensifies with Uber Technologies and Instacart. DoorDash will offer beer, wine and spirits in 20 states, including New York. But because regulations around alcohol delivery differ city-to-city, the offering will be available only in select markets. DoorDash says it will employ "rigorous" ID verification to ensure customers are 21 years old or older.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS