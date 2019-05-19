Top-honors apps at Google conference

Google I/O, the tech giant’s annual developers’ conference, was held last week. As part of the event, the best mobile apps and games in various categories were chosen. Here’s a look at four apps that took home top honors. Next week, a look at the best games from Google I/O.

Woebot

(iOS, Android; free)

Woebot bills itself as “your self-care expert,” and the judges agreed, naming it Standout Well-Being App. Woebot is for the times when you are feeling, well, woeful, and it helps you brighten your mode and cope with stressful situations with uplifting messages, insight and advice. The judges honored Woebot for “empowering people to live the best version of their lives.”

Slowly

(iOS, Android; free)

Named Best Breakthrough App, Slowly brings the age-old practice of finding and communicating with pen pals to the digital age. The app is aptly amed: The goal of Slowly is not to fire off instant messages but to send long-form letters that you write. The app will send your letter, but like an old-fashioned mailed letter, it will take time to reach your recipient — which adds to the charm of the app.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Neverthink

(iOS, Android; free)

Remember when an entire family gathered in the living room to watch TV together? Unfortunately, most people don’t. Neverthink won’t bring your immediate family together, but it will give you a feeling of community as it recommends videos that other people are watching on the internet. You can discuss the videos with others around the globe. Named Best Living Room Experience, Neverthink “brings people together,” Google said.

Envision AI

(iOS, Android; free)

This innovative app is focused on helping the visually impaired. Envision AI will process images on a smartphone and using artificial intelligence will “speak” what it sees to the user. It could be as wide-ranging as a beautiful scene from nature or as practical as a menu in a restaurant or a sign at a bus stop or train station. Google named the app Best Accessibility Experience, noting its mission to “serve people with disabilities or special needs.”



