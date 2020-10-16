Spending more time at home? Who isn’t. But if your house or apartment is starting to go from lived in to worn out, these home improvement and repair apps can help you with a big job or a quick fix.

The Home Depot

(iOS, Android; free)

Search your local Home Depot for an item, and if it’s not in stock get it shipped to the store or your home. For items in stock, the app tells you the aisle and bay where you can find it. There’s also an "image search" so you can get an idea about that doodad you need replaced but whose name you don’t know. While in the store, use the built-in bar code reader to scan items and get information and reviews.

Lowe’s

(iOS, Android; free)

Like its archrival Home Depot, Lowe’s makes finding and buying home improvement and repair items through its app easy. You can check store inventory so you don’t make unnecessary trips. For many products, there are excellent photos — some can be accessed with 360-degree views so you can see all details. You can call up ratings and reviews for many products to get a better idea if they are right for you.

Home Design 3D

(iOS, Android; free)

This interior design app lets you build virtual floor plans and then, using its library of items and furniture, place them in the room to see how they will look in real life. Customize everything: Change the colors of the walls, furniture, floors and more and see your results in 3D rendering. The free version has a limited number of designs, but the Gold version ($9) has unlimited floor plans.

IKEA Place

(iOS, Android; free)

Yes, that lamp, love seat and couch look great in your local IKEA, but how will they look in your home? Using augmented reality, IKEA Place lets you select items from a library of photos and superimpose them in your actual rooms. The app can get balky sometimes (the iOS version is smoother than the Android one), but it’s worth the trouble. Best of all, unlike most real IKEA items, the digital furniture is already assembled.