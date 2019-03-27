Tech review: Apps to celebrate Batman's 80th

Happy 80th anniversary, Batman. The Caped Crusader, whose first appearance was March 30, 1939, is the subject of a yearlong celebration from DC Entertainment, Batman’s longtime home. These apps will help you relive the Dark Knight’s adventures or create some new ones.

DC Comics

(iOS, Android; free)

This portal to the DC publications universe has access to thousands of comic books going back as far as the 1930s. You can read the latest adventures of Batman, Superman and other superheroes or go back to when it all began. Nice bonus: Download a free copy of Detective Comics May 1939 for the first appearance of a crime fighter then known as "The Bat-Man."

Batman: The Enemy Within

(iOS, Android; free)

Part one of a five-part graphic adventure series, The Enemy Within lets you play as both Batman and his alter-ego Bruce Wayne, and both characters have very different tasks to complete. The game is more of a puzzle solver than an action shooter, so there’s a lot of thought behind each of your moves. The other four parts of The Enemy Within are available for in-app purchases of $5 each.

DC Legends: Battle for Justice

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

(iOS, Android; free)

Sometimes even a solitary Dark Knight needs friends. Battle for Justice lets you put together a super team of DC superheroes, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the Flash. And because the forces of evil know no bounds, you can add super villains such as the Joker to your team. In this multiplayer online battle game, your goal is to defeat other players around the world.

LEGO DC Mighty Micros

(iOS, Android; free)

“The LEGO Batman Movie” was a major hit, and this free and complete game (no ads or in-app purchases) will delight kids ages 5-12. LEGO DC Mighty Micros is a frenetic racing game in which kids can play as LEGO Batman, LEGO Wonder Woman or LEGO Superman. Think the Batmobile looks cool in the movies? Wait until you see the LEGO version.