Tech review: Apps to enhance your Black Friday experience

The Thanksgiving week tradition of feasting on bargains is underway as many retailers break out Black Friday sales early. These apps can help you plan your shopping spree in Long Island stores — or let your fingers do the walking and order online.

Target

(iOS, Android; free)

Target, yes, but this is really a placeholder: Whether it’s Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Best Buy, Costco or any of the scores of retailer-specific apps available, they are excellent to download because all are free. Most offer special sales and discounts unavailable on any third-party app. Many retailers allow you to order items on the app and then pick them up at a nearby Long Island store.

Black Friday Ads 2019

(iOS, Android; free)

There are several similarly named apps on the app stores, but this one from developer Sazze has become a yearly tradition. The app not only gives you information on Black Friday sales from major retailers, it also gives you updates on the ubiquitous and ever-changing “doorbuster” deals. Know what you want but don’t know where to find it? You can search for items by store or by category.

Shopular

(iOS, Android; free)

Shopular is a year-round shopping helper, but it really shines during Black Friday and the holiday season. Not only can it help you find deals and bargains at hundreds of retailers, you can earn up to 25 percent cash back when you place your orders through the app. You can also access scores of promo codes that can help bring your purchase price lower.

Arrive

(iOS, Android; free)

Ordering online from several retailers? This app aggregates your shipping information from an array of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Macy’s for items being delivered by major carriers such as UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service. Arrive lets you track your packages and follow their progress on a map. It’s especially powerful if you use Gmail because it syncs seamlessly with order information you receive on that popular email service.