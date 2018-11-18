Apps to make Black Friday shopping a little easier 

Black Friday has expanded from a single day of bargains to a weeklong shopathon — whether you're standing on line in stores or going online via your computer or mobile device. These apps can help you get to a store on Long Island for great deals or bring the deals home to you.

Walmart

(iOS, Android; free)

The Walmart stores on Long Island and nationally begin their Black Friday deals two days earlier this year. The world’s biggest retailer will unveil a few bargains on its app and website about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Walmart will have in-store deals beginning 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day — check the app for details. If you order online, Walmart offers free two-day shipping for orders $35 and higher. You can also opt for same-day in-store pickup with no shipping charges.

Target

(iOS, Android; free)

Target has become an aggressive Black Friday participant over the past few years, and this year it ups the ante as it looks to claw business from Walmart and Amazon. Target stores on Long Island will be open Thanksgiving starting at 5 p.m. offering deals until 1 a.m., but the big day is Friday beginning at 7 a.m. You can be directed to in-store special deals via the app, or if you choose to buy online you'll get free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase amount required.

Best Buy

(iOS, Android; free)

The giant electronics retailer will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 8 a.m. for Black Friday. The app will be especially useful this year as it offers a dedicated Black Friday deals section. If you order through the app or online, Best Buy offers free two-day shipping and there's no minimum order amount.

Amazon

(iOS, Android; free)

Amazon is featuring early Black Friday deals throughout this week, with hourly specials you can access via the app. In an apparent response to Target and Best Buy, Amazon has waived its $25 minimum order amount for free shipping for all members. What can you get at Amazon? The e-commerce giant says it has “hundreds of millions of items” ready to be shipped.