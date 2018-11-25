Apps to keep your passwords protected
On Cyber Monday, you might find yourself browsing the Internet looking for the best deals. But no website is immune from data breaches and hackers. Staying secure online begins with strong passwords that are different for every site that requires one. These are four of the best password managers for mobile devices.
LastPass
(iOS, Android; free)
LastPass has been in the password-management business longer than most everyone, and its app is constantly upgraded with new features and stronger security. Like all password managers reviewed here, LastPass keeps your passwords in a “master vault” so you only have to remember one password. It syncs your passwords across all your devices and desktop computers. The free version is for a single user. Paid plans include more users and features.
Dashlane
(iOS, Android; $60 yearly)
Another longtime entry among password managers, Dashlane has tons of features and is the most user-friendly of the password managers here. Like the others, it also includes a password generator that you can customize for each site. Dashlane is free, however, for use on only one device and has a limit of 50 passwords. A $60-a-year subscription allows you to use it on numerous devices with a unlimited number of passwords.
1Password
(iOS, Android; $36 yearly)
1Password tries to differentiate itself from the others by touting its “24/7 email support” — a very useful service if something goes wrong. It allows for the use of unlimited passwords and will keep your deleted passwords available for a year — another useful service if you need to go back to a site you said you’d never return to. There’s a free one-month trial so you can see if 1Password is right for you. It also offers plans for businesses.
Enpass
(iOS, Android; free)
One of the newer password managers, Enpass offers military-grade encryption and is very easy to use. You can use it on numerous mobile devices and desktop computers, and your passwords are synced seamlessly. Enpass also has a password audit feature that will warn you of weak or duplicate passwords.
Photoshop headed to iPads
Adobe is bringing a full-fledged version of Photoshop to iPads for the first time. While Adobe already offers some Photoshop “Lite” apps for mobile devices, Photoshop CC for iPad will have the same image-editing tools and power of the desktop version. Adobe says the app will be available next year, and indicates a version for Android tablets might follow.
— PETER KING
Feds eye Snap’s IPO
The parent of messaging app Snapchat is being investigated about its 2017 initial public offering. Reuters says the Justice Department and the SEC have subpoenaed the company over disclosures made prior to the IPO. Snap is also the subject of a shareholders suit that claims the company misrepresented the effects of competition on user growth. Snap shares are down about 60 percent since the IPO.
— PETER KING
Kids apps hit over ads
Many apps marketed to children 5 and younger deploy manipulating tactics to deliver ads. University of Michigan researchers reviewed 135 popular kids’ apps and found that 95 percent of them contained at least one type of ad. The apps used a variety of ways to deliver ads to children, including popups, in-app purchases and ads that were positioned as game-play items.
