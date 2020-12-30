The just-ended year was anything but fun and games, but fun and games were especially hot as people looked for entertainment as they spent more time at home. Here are 2020’s best games as selected by Google Play’s Android app store. (All games here are also available for iOS devices.) Next week: The best games of 2020 according to Apple’s App Store.

Genshin Impact

(iOS, Android; free)

This remarkable achievement in mobile games lets you explore a strange world to solve the mystery of where it is and how you got there. The visuals are stunning and the gameplay is clever and always entertaining. In naming it Best Game of 2020, Google Play editors said "Genshin Impact blew us away with its sheer scale and ambition."

Bullet Echo

(iOS, Android; free)

For its other best games in 2020, Google picked five winners in several categories. Bullet Echo, one of the winners in the most competitive games category, is a straightforward action-shooter game in which you team with friends on various missions. Other most competitive games winners: Brawlhalla; Gwent: The Witcher Card Game; Legends of Runeterra; The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

Gris

(iOS, Android; $1.99)

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Year after year, independent developers provide some of the best and most innovative games, and 2020 might have been the best year yet. Gris, one of the Best Indie Games winners, weaves a story of heartbreak and redemption. Named one of Apple’s best games of 2019, Gris finally came out in Android in 2020. Other Best Indie Games winners: Cookies Must Die; inbento; Maze Machina; Sky: Children of the Light.

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

(iOS, Android; free)

The best pick up & play category honored fast and easy time-killers that Google Play editors said had "quick-start style, pleasing challenges and approachable design." SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, one of the five winners, features the denizens of Bikini Bottom in a frenetic cooking game. Other best pick up & play games winners: Disney Frozen Adventures; DreamWorks Trolls Pop; EverMerge; Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.