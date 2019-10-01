Tech review: These apps will help your language learning

Always wanted to learn French or Spanish? How about Chinese, Japanese, Korean or even Latin? These apps can help you speak dozens of different languages and you can learn at your own pace.

Duolingo

(iOS, Android; free / subscription)

Duolingo offers more than 30 languages, and unlike the boring repetition lessons you remember from high school, it makes learning fun because it’s like playing a video game. When you start Duolingo, you tell it how long you want to spend studying each day, ranging from five to 20 minutes. Duolingo says spending 34 hours with its app is “equivalent to a semester of university-level education.” A $10 per month subscription removes ads and lets you download lessons to practice offline.

Rosetta Stone

(iOS, Android; free / subscription)

Well-known for its long-running PC-based CD-ROM programs, Rosetta Stone for Android and iOS offers lessons in 24 languages. Rosetta Stone is also aimed at helping you speak the language better — its TruAccent technology offers feedback on your pronunciation. The free version is limited. There are several subscription packages with varying prices depending on the length of time and device you are using (check the Rosetta Stone website for details).

Memrise

(iOS, Android; free / subscription)

A new entry in the language-learning field, Memrise offers lessons in 19 languages and was named one of 2017’s best apps by Google. Memrise uses a flashcard learning method, but it’s far different than the flashcards you remember from high school. The lessons employ a fun and entertaining combination of videos, chatbots and games. The free version offers access to a good number of features. An “advanced learning” subscription costs $9 per month.

Google Translate

(iOS, Android; free)

Google Translate is not aimed at helping you learn a language, but it can help you speak and understand words and phrases. A must-have for world travelers or anyone who wants to communicate with someone speaking a different language, the app translates between more than 100 languages by simply typing words. You can also snap a picture of, for example, a sign or a menu and get an immediate translation. Best of all, the app is totally free.