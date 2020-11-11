Thanksgiving 2020 is going to be very different. Because of the pandemic, many will avoid large gatherings and instead celebrate with a limited number of family and friends. But thanks to technology, you can still have a large gathering online. These apps can make a virtual Thanksgiving a success.

Zoom Cloud Meetings

(iOS, Android; free)

Since many of us have been Zooming during the winter, spring and summer, a Zoom turkey-day get-together for the autumn feast almost seems normal. On its free tier, Zoom allows for up to 100 participants, but there’s a 40-minute limit, so cousin Al will have to hurry-up his long, boring but traditional Thanksgiving stories. Whoever is going to be the organizer must email a link to the meeting to all participants.

Skype

(iOS, Android; free)

One of the oldest online phone apps, Skype began in 2003, and many people in your virtual Thanksgiving may be familiar with the app. Now owned by Microsoft, Skype has grown from a one-on-one phone app to add full-fledged high-definition video conferencing, where you can gather up to 24 people. Make sure everyone in your group has everyone else as a Skype contact so you can easily enjoy a mealtime conversation.

My Recipe Box

(iOS, Android; free)

For traditional Thanksgiving feasts, everyone contributes their specialties, whether it’s appetizers, side dishes, the main course, or desserts. But this year, it’s all up to you. This app will help you find and collect recipes from websites, so you can build a Thanksgiving cookbook. It’s excellent for a virtual Thanksgiving because you can also share your recipes.

Houseparty

(iOS, Android; free)

While you might not be able to share food this year, you can still share fun. Houseparty allows users to play trivia and card games against each other online. It’s a "closed" social network, meaning only a circle of friends can participate in a single session. Only eight participants can play at a time, but the rest of the people at the gathering can look on and kibitz.