BusinessTechnology

Tech review: Apps to make investing easier

E*Trade's app is user-friendly and loaded with charts

E*Trade's app is user-friendly and loaded with charts and free research on potential investments. Photo Credit: E*Trade Financial

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Investing in stocks in 2018 was a wild roller-coaster ride with heart-pumping highs and heartbreaking lows. Thinking about investing in 2019? These apps will make it easy, although there’s no guarantee you’ll profit from the experience.

E*Trade

(iOS, Android; free)

Virtually every big bank and brokerage such as Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments and Chase offer dedicated online trading or have trading as a feature of their all-purpose banking apps. But E*Trade has been doing online trading since 1982, and it shows. The app is easy to use and loaded with charts and free research on investments. E*Trade charges $6.95 for most stock trades.

Stockpile

(iOS, Android; free)

Aimed at small and new investors, Stockpile lets you buy stocks with an investment as low as $5. And if want to invest in some Apple stock with your $5, you can: Stockpile allows you to buy fractional shares. If you have kids or teens you want to get interested in investing, you can open a custodial account for them, and they can watch their investments grow, or shrink. Stockpile charges 99 cents for most stock trades.

M1 Finance

(iOS, Android; free)

One of the newer financial apps for mobile devices, M1 Finance takes the long view on investing, so if you’re interested in day-trading, look elsewhere. You can pick the investments you want, or M1 will put together a portfolio of stocks, bonds and ETFs based on your goals and risk tolerance. M1's biggest selling point: There are no fees or commissions.

Wealthfront

(iOS, Android; free)

If you’d rather have experts make your investment decisions, Wealthfront may be for you. Your money is invested in a globally diversified portfolio chosen by Wealthfront’s money managers based on your risk tolerance. There’s a $500 minimum. Wealthfront says it has $10 billion in assets under management. Its one-year return as of Jan. 31 was -6.3 percent, a little worse than the S&P 500.

