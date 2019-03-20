The best baseball apps to follow the 2019 season
The Mets and Yankees open their seasons Thursday, and while there’s always hope in the Bronx, this year there’s a renewed feeling of optimism in Queens. Whether you’re a fan of the home teams or any of the other 28 clubs, these apps can help you follow every pitch or find seats at the ballpark.
MLB At Bat
(iOS, Android; free)
The official app of Major League Baseball has some new features for 2019. While it mainly serves as a pay portal to watch an entire season of games ($20 per year), this year all users can watch the MLB Game of the Day for free. The free version of the app is useful by itself because it offers a lot of stats, real-time scores, news and videos.
Rotoworld
(iOS, Android; free)
While football has become the No. 1 “fantasy” sport, this app is a reminder of the long-ago days when “rotisserie baseball” — where fans pick rosters of real players and use their stats to compete in a league — was the only game in town. For fantasy sports fans, Rotoworld will help you draft your teams and keep track of all statistics.
MLB Ballpark
(iOS, Android; free)
Looking for tickets to a game at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field? You can purchase an e-ticket through the app, which will make your check-in at the stadium easier. For Mets fans, the app offers a seat upgrade feature when you’re in Citi Field. (That functionality is not available for Yankee Stadium.) One complaint: The app used to have a “journal feature” that enriched your ballpark experience, but that is missing for 2019.
MLB Perfect Inning 2019
(iOS, Android; free)
This mobile-only game returns for 2019 with new features and a new face of the Perfect Inning franchise — Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The goal of the game is to build a winning team using real MLB players. Like most “freemium” apps, your ultimate success will probably rely on in-app purchases for "diamonds" currency that increases your chances of winning. The graphics are excellent, especially on iPhones and high-end Androids.
