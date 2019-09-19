Tech review: These apps are worthwhile trivial pursuits

There’s nothing trivial about trivia. Whether as part of TV game shows or computer programs, it is popular. These four trivia apps straddle the line between educational tools and games, but all are fun and informative.

HQ Trivia

(iOS, Android; free)

A live game show you play on your app, HQ Trivia is now in its sixth season, which began Sept. 6. The game is held daily at 9 p.m., when you get to answer a series of multiple-choice trivia questions. If you get all the answers right, you receive a cash award, although it may not be much depending upon how many other winners there are. As the game has grown in popularity, however, users are complaining about glitches and lags.

Jeopardy! World Tour

(iOS, Android; free)

This mobile spinoff of the undisputed king of television trivia games features a Jeopardy-like experience in which you choose the correct question to a provided answer. The game board is similar to the one you see on TV, although with fewer categories. And unlike the TV version, you choose the correct question from a multiple-choice list of three possibilities. There’s an offline mode, so you can play without an internet connection.

QuizUp

(iOS, Android; free)

QuizUp is a trivia game that also branches out to become a social network in which you compete against and become friends with others who share your interests. You can choose from thousands of topics, so there’s bound to be a few that cover your area of expertise. You play against live opponents with whom you can connect after the game to congratulate, or perhaps taunt.

Trivia Crack

(iOS, Android; free)

Another popular trivia game with more than 100 million downloads worldwide, Trivia Crack features games with six areas of topics. You spin a wheel to decide which of the categories you will tackle. In the main game, you’re competing against others, but you can also choose single-player mode in which you answer a stream of rapid-fire questions. Unfortunately, the ads in the game, which appear every time you get an answer wrong, are intrusive.