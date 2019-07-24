Tech review: Best mobile games so far in 2019 

This year has already seen the release of thousands of new games for mobile devices. These four games from major developers were among the most anticipated going into the year, and each is vying to be “the game of the summer.”

Dr. Mario World

(iOS, Android; free)

Summer blockbusters are not just for movies. Nintendo’s Dr. Mario World pulled in 500,000 downloads on the Apple Store and Google Play store in the first week after its July 5 debut. Unlike most Nintendo offerings that feature nonstop action, Dr. Mario World is a less frenetic “match-three” puzzle game (like Candy Crush Saga), where the goal is to eliminate “meddlesome viruses” from the world.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

(iOS, Android; free)

Another much-anticipated summer blockbuster, this game combines two big names: Harry Potter and Niantic, the developers of the wildly successful Pokémon Go. And like Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite uses augmented reality to place characters and artifacts in real-world settings that you “see” on your screen as you walk outside, in effect bringing the Muggle world to Long Island or anywhere else you play the game.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

(iOS, Android; free)

Bethesda Softworks has been producing games for more than 30 years, and its Elder Scrolls series, which debuted in 1994, has sold more than 50 million copies on various platforms. This newest mobile entry in the franchise (it was released in May) is a role-playing game where you are a member of the exiled Blades, and your mission is to return to the Empire and rebuild it to greatness.

Mighty Quest for Epic Loot

(iOS, Android; free)

Another summer blockbuster (it was the No. 1 role-playing game for iOS and Android soon after its July 9 release), Mighty Quest for Epic Loot is from Ubisoft Entertainment, best known for its Assassin's Creed franchise. In this game, your goal is to defeat enemies, find treasure and ascend to the throne. Unlike many staid role-playing games, Mighty Quest features wild action, so make sure your thumbs are in shape.