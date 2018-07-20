Keyboard add-ons to help your typing

Mobile devices have transformed our culture. But for longtime computer users, trying to type anything meaningful on tiny virtual keyboards is a major culture shock. These add-on keyboard apps can pump up your productivity while trimming the typos.

SwiftKey Keyboard

(iOS, Android; free)

For years the No. 1 add-on virtual keyboard, SwiftKey went from a startup to being purchased by Microsoft for $250 million two years ago. SwiftKey’s strength is a robust clipboard, where you keep anything from a few phrases to full documents. It also has a wide range of themes and customizable keyboard styles, so you can find one that fits your typing style. It “learns” your writing style and offers usually solid predictions about what you will type next.

Gboard

(iOS, Android; free)

Google’s relatively recent entry into the keyboard sector has already won millions of adherents. Because it’s from Google, it already knows a lot about you and can uncannily, some might say disturbingly, predict what you are about to type. Google Search is built in, so you don’t have to leave the keyboard to find information you need. Like many Google products, it is wonderfully functional but kind of bland from a design standpoint.

Fleksy

(iOS, Android; free)

Built with an eye to a generation of people who rarely use physical keyboards any more, Fleksy features colorful themes and emojis to pep up your messages and emails. The keyboards are fully customizable and can be set in three sizes. The text-prediction and auto-correction capabilities are good, but not as good as those offered by SwiftKey and Gboard.

TouchPal Keyboard

(iOS, Android; free)

Another keyboard that looks to attract younger people, TouchPal promotes its “fun” emojis, emoticons, stickers and compatibility with social media apps as its biggest strengths. But it is still a fully functional and fast keyboard with auto-correct, a clipboard and dictionaries that support more than 150 languages. TouchPal is especially useful for those who prefer to “swipe” their words instead of pecking away at individual letters.