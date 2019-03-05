TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
SEARCH
28° Good Evening
BusinessTechnology

Tech Review: Popular apps for document scanning

FineScanner offers users digital versions of scanned documents

FineScanner offers users digital versions of scanned documents in basic PDF or JPEG formats. With a subscription plan, users also can save scans in other formats. Photo Credit: ABBYY

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

Mobile scanners are among the most useful smartphone apps. Whether it’s a receipt, business card or document, you can scan it and have a copy to save digitally and, in many cases, edit. These apps are among the most popular scanners available.  

Adobe Scan

(iOS, Android; free)

Most people save their scans as a PDF file, and since PDF was invented by Adobe, doesn’t it makes sense to use Adobe Scan as your mobile scanner? Well, yes and no. Adobe Scan does a good job as a mobile scanner, but it saves the file in its own Adobe Cloud, not on your device. It offers optical character recognition (OCR), meaning it will turn scans into editable copy, but to unlock the full power of the app a $70 yearly subscription is necessary.

Microsoft Office Lens

(iOS, Android; free)

A perfect choice for users of Microsoft programs such as Word, Excel and OneNote, Microsoft Office Lens is easy to use, and unlike most scanning apps, completely free. Its OCR abilities are excellent, so you can scan a business card and  import the name and phone number to your contacts. The app is especially useful for students who can scan a hard-copy teacher's handout and turn it into editable text.

CamScanner

(iOS, Android; free)

A venerable scanning app that’s been around almost since the dawn of the smartphone era, CamScanner remains extremely popular and is continually upgraded. The totally “free” part of the app comes with a cost: Your scans have watermarks and the app will display annoying ads. But a one-time payment of $1.99 removes ads and watermarks and will provide useful documents from your scans. Other pay tiers give you higher quality documents and more features.

FineScanner

(iOS, Android; free / subscription)

Another kind-of free app, FineScanner gives you digital versions of scanned documents in PDF or JPEG formats. ABBYY, the company behind FineScanner, is known for its excellent OCR technology, which you can unlock with a $5 monthly subscription plan. (You get five free OCR scans with the free version.) The subscription plan also allows you to save your scans in other file formats, for example Word or Excel.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Lufthansa's East Meadow location, seen on Thursday. Lufthansa moves Americas HQ, seeks tax breaks
Because there are so many ticks in Suffolk, Suffolk goes to war against ticks
Campolo, Middleton & McCormick opened its first office LI law firm opens its first office in Nassau
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini discusses the DA: Ex-driver, aides charged with child abuse
James Burke, former chief of the Suffolk County Suffolk lawmakers vote to sue to recoup Burke salary
Doug Greene of Empire State NORML and the Report: LI pot arrests affect mostly minorities