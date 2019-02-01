Apps to make your game experience Super

Super Bowl Sunday means America stops to watch a football game. These apps can help you enjoy the New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup at a Super Bowl party or at home, or stream the game live if you’re on the go.

CBS Sports

(iOS, Android; free)

CBS is televising the Super Bowl, and its CBS Sports app is a must-have for anyone who can’t be in front of a TV during the big game. You can livestream the game to your mobile device, and, for the first time this year, you don’t need any login information. Just download the app, click and stream.

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

(iOS, Android; free)

These two official team apps will help you meet the players and coaches on each Super Bowl team. In addition to videos, photos and news, the apps include rosters, stats and depth charts. Both apps do a good job as interfaces to the teams’ official Twitter and Facebook pages.

NFL

(iOS, Android; free)

The NFL’s official app offers a great deal of original content and video along with analysis from a roster of experts from its NFL Network, most of whom will be on duty Super Bowl Sunday. Additionally, if you subscribe to NFL Network via your cable of satellite provider, you will be able to watch it live on your mobile device. The NFL app will stream the Super Bowl to smartphones but not to tablets.

Madden NFL Overdrive Football

(iOS, Android; free)

This mobile entry from the bestselling Madden franchise may be a perfect addition to your Super Bowl gathering -- but don’t expect it to be as rich, full and realistic as the PC, Xbox or PlayStation versions. You can play in the namesake Overdrive mode, which will allow you to compete in a head-to-head game that takes about three minutes — about the time of a typical Super Bowl commercial break.