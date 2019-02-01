Apps to make your game experience Super
Super Bowl Sunday means America stops to watch a football game. These apps can help you enjoy the New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup at a Super Bowl party or at home, or stream the game live if you’re on the go.
CBS Sports
(iOS, Android; free)
CBS is televising the Super Bowl, and its CBS Sports app is a must-have for anyone who can’t be in front of a TV during the big game. You can livestream the game to your mobile device, and, for the first time this year, you don’t need any login information. Just download the app, click and stream.
Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots
(iOS, Android; free)
These two official team apps will help you meet the players and coaches on each Super Bowl team. In addition to videos, photos and news, the apps include rosters, stats and depth charts. Both apps do a good job as interfaces to the teams’ official Twitter and Facebook pages.
NFL
(iOS, Android; free)
The NFL’s official app offers a great deal of original content and video along with analysis from a roster of experts from its NFL Network, most of whom will be on duty Super Bowl Sunday. Additionally, if you subscribe to NFL Network via your cable of satellite provider, you will be able to watch it live on your mobile device. The NFL app will stream the Super Bowl to smartphones but not to tablets.
Madden NFL Overdrive Football
(iOS, Android; free)
This mobile entry from the bestselling Madden franchise may be a perfect addition to your Super Bowl gathering -- but don’t expect it to be as rich, full and realistic as the PC, Xbox or PlayStation versions. You can play in the namesake Overdrive mode, which will allow you to compete in a head-to-head game that takes about three minutes — about the time of a typical Super Bowl commercial break.
Pet shop
While Americans are shopping exclusively online for many products these days, Fido’s bowl is still being filled mainly with food bought at physical stores. Research from Nielsen shows that although online pet-supply shopping has increased, 51 percent of consumers said they will never purchase pet items online. Overall, Nielsen says Americans spend $33 billion a year on pet supplies.
— PETER KING
Too many phish in the sea
Phishing, when hackers steal personal information with bogus emails that look like they’re from real companies or friends, increased dramatically in 2018. Think you’ll never be hooked by a phishing attack? You might think again after you take a short quiz from Google (phishingquiz.withgoogle.com). The quiz features eight examples and instructs you what to look for to avoid being a victim.
— PETER KING
Fortnite vulnerability patched
Epic Games, maker of the hit online game Fortnite, acknowledged that a flaw in the game’s log-in system could have allowed hackers to impersonate real players and purchase in-game currency using credit cards on file. Epic declined to comment whether any players had been affected and said the vulnerability has been patched. About 80 million people play Fortnite every month.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.