Tech review: Video games, apps that morphed into movies 

Among the best picture nominees at Sunday’s Academy Awards are movies based on books (“BlacKkKlansman,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”); comic books (“Black Panther”); and other movies (“A Star Is Born”). Video games have also been a source for movies. These apps started as games that ultimately spawned movies — although none were Oscar-worthy.

Super Mario Run

(iOS, Android; free)

The 1993 film “Super Mario Bros.” is considered the first movie based on a video game, although it was a dud with critics and at the box office. But Mario, who first appeared in Nintendo’s Donkey Kong in 1981, still has legs, as Super Mario Run shows. The game was one of the most popular apps of 2017, and remains in the Top 40 on the action game charts today.

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion

(iOS, Android; free)

The Assassin’s Creed franchise began as a video game for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2007, and the movie of the same name was released in 2016. The Assassin’s Creed Rebellion mobile game features characters from the video game and the movie, and this role-playing strategy game has a plotline that is deeper and more interesting than the movie.

Lara Croft: Relic Run

(iOS, Android; free)

Lara Croft made her first appearance in the wildly popular Tomb Raider video game in 1996, and her cinematic exploits made her a natural for a Hollywood film. In fact, there have been two "Tomb Raider" films: 2003 and the 2018 reboot. It took a while to get a decent mobile version, but the recently updated Lara Croft: Relic Run features excellent graphics and is true to the spirit of the original game.

Angry Birds Classic

(iOS, Android; free)

While console and PC video games have been a source for Hollywood for decades, 2016’s “The Angry Birds Movie” was the first film based on a mobile game — a clear indication where gaming is headed. There have been numerous Angry Birds sequels, but the 2009 original, now called Angry Birds Classic, remains a benchmark for clever gameplay.