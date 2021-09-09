TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
BusinessTechnology

Tech review: Meeting slip-ups: Zoom and doom

A survey of executives at companies with 500

A survey of executives at companies with 500 or more employees found about a quarter had fired an employee because of an error made on a video or audio meeting call. Credit: AP/Eric Risberg

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

Zoom and other video meetings have become everyday events during the pandemic. But they don’t always go smoothly, and some can be disastrous. A Vyopta / Wakefield Research survey of 200 executives at companies with 500 or more employees found that 24% fired an employee because of an error made on a video or audio meeting call. About 40% said they issued a reprimand, and 33% removed an employee from a project. In addition to human error, there’s been technical snafus. Because of connection issues, 75% had to reschedule a meeting, 41% missed a project deadline and 32% lost a business opportunity or client.

Apple sets iPhone 13 debut

Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 at an event on Tuesday. The highly anticipated smartphone is expected to have cutting-edge camera upgrades and higher screen refresh rates, making it a more powerful gaming device. The event, named "California Streaming," is also expected to showcase the next generation of Apple Watches and new AirPods. Apple will also likely announce iOS15, an upgraded operating system for mobile devices.

Write stuff

Sharpen your pencils, sharpen your mind. Participants in a Johns Hopkins University study learned certain language skills faster by handwriting their assignments compared with typing them on a computer. Noting that handwriting "reinforces the visual and aural lessons," researchers said anyone learning a new language, especially languages with different alphabets, should "supplement what they’re learning through apps or tapes with good old-fashioned paperwork."

NYC caps food-delivery fees

New York City lawmakers passed a measure that will make temporary caps on third-party delivery fees permanent in a blow to companies like DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber. The bill prohibits food delivery companies from charging more than 15% per delivery order and more than 5% for other fees. Food delivery companies faced scrutiny during the pandemic for charging commissions as high as 30% of an order. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

Pre-K students arrive for the school day at
More NYC child care workers must get COVID vaccine, mayor says
A worker at Long Island MacArthur Airport died
Cops: Runway worker at MacArthur dies after electrocution
East Hampton Town officials are weighing whether to
Gabreski would be go-to airport if East Hampton closes its facility
ONLINE: AIR-FRYING BASICS Learn about the benefits and
Seniors Calendar: Events from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19
Maeryam, left, and Zahel Nasari recently raised $1,500
Way to Go! Hicksville sisters help children in Afghanistan
In Seaford, students participated in a training course
Nassau School Notebook: Welcoming academic year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?