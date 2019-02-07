TODAY'S PAPER
Cool gifts for your techie valentine

Nothing says "I love you" like ear buds, a sophisticated laptop bag or a crate full of special-ops tactical gear.

The Solo Duane Hybrid bag can be worn

The Solo Duane Hybrid bag can be worn over the shoulder or as a backpack and has compartments for a laptop and much more. Photo Credit: Solo New York

By Jim Rossman The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
Print

If your significant other happens to be a techie, finding the right Valentine's Day gift can be anything but a labor of love. Here are a few gift ideas designed to win their heart.

Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs
WHAT THEY ARE If date night sometimes means going to a rock concert, you'd be well advised to wear some hearing protection. Vibes are designed to reduce the sounds getting to your ears by 22 decibels. Unlike foam earplugs that just muffle the sound, Vibes are reusable, and they'll let you enjoy the concert without all the ringing in your ears afterward.
COST $23.99
AVAILABLE FROM discovervibes.com

Soundot AF1 headphones with FM radio
WHAT IT IS These headphones are specifically designed for iPhones and iPads. The AF1 connects via Lightning port, and it includes an FM radio. Instead of streaming, you're actually pulling FM radio from the airwaves. You'll need to download the Soundot app to control the FM tuner and to adjust the equalizer.
COST $69.96

AVAILABLE FROM blackloud.com

Solo Duane Hybrid bag

WHAT IT IS It's a briefcase for your laptop and accessories. But wait — it also has hidden straps so you can sling it over your shoulders and wear it as a backpack! This is a great-looking gray tweed case that can carry up to a 15.6-inch laptop plus all your other gear.
COST $54.99
AVAILABLE FROM solo-ny.com

Crate Club

WHAT IT IS A monthly subscription box of tactical gear that's hand-picked by special ops veterans. The boxes contain cool stuff like flashlights, multitools and survival gear. There are several levels of the subscription boxes. The more you spend, the more stuff is included each month. The costs also decrease if you prepay for six or 12 months.
COST Paid annually, the plans range from $23.99 to $104.17 per month (Automatically renews.)

AVAILABLE FROM crateclub.us


Scottevest Hoodie cotton
WHAT IT IS Hoodies are pretty geeky by themselves, but the folks at ScotteVest have figured out a way to include a claimed 21 pockets, including one big enough to carry your iPad. There are also channels and access ports throughout so you can route your headphone wires inside the hoodie up to your ears. There's even a coiled wire to keep your keys from falling out. I found it to be very soft and warm, but the additional pockets make it a bit heavier than a normal hoodie. Available in six colors.
COST $95
AVAILABLE FROM scottevest.com

SOL Republic Amps Air 2.0 Wireless Earbuds
WHAT THEY ARE Very cool wireless earbuds with a charging case that will allow for up to 45 hours of playback. They are very small and pack a great sound. There is no wire tethering them, so you can move around very easily while listening to your tunes. They work great for phone calls, too.
COST $129.99.
AVAILABLE FROM solrepublic.com

