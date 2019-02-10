These apps can aid in your job search

Looking for a job on Long Island or in New York City? Or anywhere else in the country? It’s a good time for jobseekers — unemployment rates nationally and in the metropolitan area are near decade-long lows. These apps can do more than help you find a job. They can give you the skills and data you need to negotiate the best deal.

Glassdoor Job Search

(iOS, Android; free)

Glassdoor can help you find available jobs, but it does something better than other job-search apps. In addition to giving you a generic salary estimate of the position you are interested in, it has inside information about what each company actually pays its employees. Glassdoor also offers a range of helpful job-related stories, such as how to age-proof your resume and places with the most affordable cost of living. Spoiler alert: It’s not Long Island.

LinkedIn Job Search

(iOS, Android; free)

An offshoot of the popular professional business social network, the app leverages the power of your LinkedIn profile and its web of connections to help you find career opportunities. Even if you don’t find what you want on your first search, LinkedIn remembers what you’re interested in and will send you emails of recommended jobs as they turn up.

Indeed Job Search

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

(iOS, Android; free)

Indeed has become a job-search heavyweight because of the number of job-seekers it attracts (250 million worldwide) and the number of jobs in its database (more than 16 million). Unlike LinkedIn and Glassdoor, which specialize in professional-level jobs, Indeed has millions of listings for part-time and freelance jobs as well as a good selection of full-time jobs and internships.

ZipRecruiter Job Search

(iOS, Android; free)

Tired of searching through the various job boards? ZipRecruiter aggregates information from hundreds of job sites and crunches the results to your specifications. If a job you might want on Long Island or New York City pops up, you will receive a notification. After you upload your resume you can activate the app’s “1-Tap Apply” function.