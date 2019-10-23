Allant+ e-bike will get your motor running

WHAT Allant+ family of electronic bicycles

WHAT IT IS Trek Bicycle is touting the Allant+ as the perfect e-Bike for commuting in a healthier and more environmentally friendly option. It's also fine for just everyday riding.

THE COST $3,599.99-$5,999.99

AVAILABLE FROM trekbikes.com

WHAT'S HOT Allant+ is available in both OCLV Carbon and Alpha Aluminum frame options and features Bosch performance line speeds of 20 to 28 miles per hour.

Also included is Trek's exclusive removable Integrated battery system, which fully encases the long-range 500- or 625-watt-hour Bosch battery within the frame for sleek looks and tool-free, drive-side battery access.

The e-Bikes have a SmartphoneHub controller to transform a rider's smartphone into their onboard computer. Once riders download Bosch's COBI bike app, they can charge up, make or take calls, listen to music, get turn-by-turn directions, and more, all from the ease of the handlebar. The SmartphoneHub will also display critical ride info even when a phone isn't attached.

Among the many other features of smart integrated accessories are fenders, a rear rack and automatic lighting systems powered by the Bosch battery.





WHAT'S NOT These wheels are not cheap. You really have to be a hard-core biking enthusiast to shell our four figures for the Allant+. Of course, if you plan to use your bike instead of driving, the fuel savings could justify the huge expenditure. There is a plus side to the steep price: You get access to a range of services from warranties to the Trek’s wide network of repair shops.