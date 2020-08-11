Trek's bicycle helmet will keep your kids safe

WHAT Trek Bicycle's Bontrager JetWaveCel bike helmet for kids

WHAT IT DOES This is the first kids helmet to feature WaveCel, a leading technology in the protection against cycling-related head injuries.

Trek's WaveCel technology goes through a three-step change in material structure to absorb energy and provide protection for heads on impact.

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM trekbikes.com

WHAT'S HOT With the technology built into the inside of the helmet, the way it works as described by Trek, the cells flex to produce initial frictional forces, then the cells crumble like a car bumper on impact. Then the WaveCel glides to redirect energy away from your head.

The helmet has a cool-looking skater-inspired design with Fidlock magnetic buckle for quickly, easy and safe on and off. Inside is thick helmet pads, which can be easily removed for cleaning and then reinstalled.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Two sizes of the Jet are available — child (48-52 centimeters) and youth (50-55 centimeters) both have a Dialed Fit System on the lower back of the helmet to adjust it for a comfortable and secure fit.

Each helmet comes with a crash replacement guarantee to provide a free helmet replacement if it's involved in a crash within the first year of ownership. A sticker pack for kid-friendly customization is also included.

WHAT'S NOT At roughly $100, the price is pretty steep for a helmet. Then again, how much is too much if it will keep your child safe from injury?