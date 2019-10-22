TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

LI firm fails in attempt to buy out dissident shareholders

TSR Inc. and its CEO attempted to raise

TSR Inc. and its CEO attempted to raise nearly $6 million to buy out dissident shareholders but said in a Monday securities filing they had not succeeded. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

TSR Inc., a Hauppauge-based technology staffing and consulting company, withdrew its board candidates after failing to arrange financing to buy out dissident shareholders, the company announced in a filing on the eve of Tuesday's shareholder meeting.

Under the financing agreement announced in September, TSR and chairman and chief executive Christopher Hughes would have paid $5.96 million in cash, or $6.25 per share, for the 48.6 percent of shares held by the dissident shareholders.

The agreement also called for one of the dissident shareholders, Manhattan-based Zeff Capital LP, to withdraw its slate of two directors.

Instead, TSR announced in the Securities and Exchange Commission filing,  it failed to arrange financing for the deal and instead planned to withdraw its own slate and support Zeff’s.

The company, however, said it was continuing efforts to arrange financing to complete the buyout.

Shares of TSR fell about 7 percent to $3.33 on Monday.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ken Schachter on June

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search