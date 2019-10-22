LI firm fails in attempt to buy out dissident shareholders

TSR Inc., a Hauppauge-based technology staffing and consulting company, withdrew its board candidates after failing to arrange financing to buy out dissident shareholders, the company announced in a filing on the eve of Tuesday's shareholder meeting.

Under the financing agreement announced in September, TSR and chairman and chief executive Christopher Hughes would have paid $5.96 million in cash, or $6.25 per share, for the 48.6 percent of shares held by the dissident shareholders.

The agreement also called for one of the dissident shareholders, Manhattan-based Zeff Capital LP, to withdraw its slate of two directors.

Instead, TSR announced in the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, it failed to arrange financing for the deal and instead planned to withdraw its own slate and support Zeff’s.

The company, however, said it was continuing efforts to arrange financing to complete the buyout.

Shares of TSR fell about 7 percent to $3.33 on Monday.