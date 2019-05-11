WHAT Twelve South's PowerPic wireless charger

WHAT IT IS It's a wireless charger, sure, but it's also a wireless picture frame, which can display your device's images on the smartphone's display while the charging is going on.

COST $79.99

AVAILABLE FROM twelvesouth.com

WHAT'S HOT For the system to work, your smartphone must be wireless charging enabled. The PowerPic is built for most any Qi-compatible phone, including the latest iPhones, and some Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixels. The Qi chargers deliver up to 10 watts of wireless power and will work through most phone cases up to 3 millimeters thick. A status light on the back will alert you when charging is complete and with its foreign object detections, you'll be alerted if the charging is being blocked by something in your case (credit card, etc.).

Place your smartphone in the frame for charging to complete and then you can choose how to display the photos. Run them through a slide show, have a single image or even match an image you put in the frame with an image on the phone.

On its own without charging a device, you'll have a stylish contemporary picture frame, which will blend in nicely in any room. You don't see the charger itself; it's built into the frame behind the photo.

A metal stand is included, which also helps hide the power cable running out of the back of the frame.





WHAT'S NOT Paying $80 for a charger seems a bit much, but on the plus side, you're also getting a unique display piece.