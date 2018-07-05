AirFly lets you use wireless headphones on planes

NAME TwelveSouth AirFly wireless transmitter

WHAT IT DOES This tiny device connects wireless headphones to wired-audio jacks on planes.

COST $39.99

AVAILABLE FROM twelvesouth.com

WHAT'S HOT The wave of Bluetooth headsets work great with your smartphone or tablet, but connecting them to wired headphone ports is impossible. That's what almost every airline has installed for in-flight entertainment. Now you connect the tiny AirFly to the 3.5 mm wired headphone jack with the included audio cable and pair it wirelessly to your handheld devices Bluetooth.

It works great with wireless earbuds, headphones and true wireless earbuds.



While it works great at 36,000 feet, there are still ways you can use it on the ground such as using a wireless headset with a TV. Also connecting to audio systems at a gym is now a breeze to keep yourself from being tethered to a workout machine with an audio cable.

A built-in USB rechargeable battery will last for about eight hours and works indefinitely if you have a power source plugged into it while in use. Besides the microUSB charging port and the 3.5 mm audio connection, the only other button is for pairing.

To pair, press the button on the AirFly for a few seconds and the pairing button on your headphones. There's no display, app or anything to show that the connection is made, it just works. After the first time they are paired with your device, a connection is made whenever the AirFly is turned on and in range of each other.

A travel pouch is included.





WHAT'S NOT While not exorbitant, they are a tad pricey.