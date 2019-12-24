Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker: Booming sound

WHAT Ultimate Ears Boom 3 sound speaker

WHAT IT DOES Powerful and booming sound comes out of this 360-degree sound speaker (diameter of 2.8 inches and a height of 7.2 inches) with two 2-inch drivers and two 2-by-4-inch passive radiators inside a body covered in two-tone fabric.

THE COST $149.99

AVAILABLE FROM ultimateears.com

WHAT'S HOT You can select your favorite sound from four presets and a customized tuner. With the latest Bluetooth technology, up to eight Bluetooth devices can be paired along with up to two source devices. A 15-hour USB rechargeable battery is inside and a charging dock ($39.99, sold separately) is available for wireless charging. The Boom 3 features the Magic Button to select your music choice directly on the speakers and now Android users can use the button to access Spotify. The Magic Button already works with Apple Music on iOS and Deezer Premium on Android. The Boom 3 is also water-resistant, which makes it perfect to take in the shower. In fact, you could submerge it in water for a half-hour and it would still work. It's also dustproof and comes in a wide assortment of colors and patterns (check out NY Kitty).

WHAT'S NOT The battery life is about 15 hours, which is respectable. Still, compared to the company's pricier Megaboom, which has a battery life of 20 hours, the Boom 3 falls short.

