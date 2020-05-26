WHAT Ultimate Ears Hyperboom speaker

WHAT IT DOES Just in time for summer comes the party-ready with the most powerful sound to ever emanate from a portable wireless speaker. Yes, it's big with a 14.33-by-7.5-by-7.5-inches size, but a carrying handling makes the 13-pound speaker portable.

THE COST $399.99

AVAILABLE FROM ultimateears.com

WHAT'S HOT With booming bass, the party-happy speaker has a wide dynamic range to bring music to all ends of your party. While testing the Hyperboom, you can bet that everyone in the neighborhood heard Jimmy Buffett playing loud and clear.

The USB rechargeable 24-hour battery charges in 2.6 hours and the Hyperboom has the ability to read the environment and automatically adjust the sound to fill any space.

With the latest Bluetooth, it can store and remember up to eight paired devices so playlists can come from many sources. A splashproof IPX4 water-resistance rating lets it sit poolside and the BOOM app lets you customize the sound and more.

A top-sided one-touch control button changes the music, controls the volume and accesses music services. Covered ports include a USB charge out, optical input, aux input and power.





WHAT'S NOT At $400, this is definitely not cheap. It is portable, but at 13 pounds, you may not want to lug it around from place to place too often.



