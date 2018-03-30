TODAY'S PAPER
Under Armour hit by data breach affecting 150 million users

An intruder grabbed personal information during a February break-in affecting about 150 million users of Under Armour's food and nutrition website, MyFitnessPal.

Attendees at the Under Armour booth at CES

Attendees at the Under Armour booth at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. Photo Credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

By The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — Sports apparel merchant Under Armour has become the latest victim of a massive digital theft of sensitive information about tens of millions of customers.

The Baltimore company disclosed Thursday that an intruder grabbed the email addresses and login information during a February break-in affecting about 150 million users of its food and nutrition website, MyFitnessPal.

Under Armour says the hacker didn't obtain any payment information, Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers. That means this break-in is unlikely to require credit and debit cards to be replaced or raise the specter of identity theft, as happened with big breaches affecting retailer Target and credit reporting agency Equifax that resulted in the departures of their CEOs.

Still, Under Armour says it is requiring all MyFitnessPal users to change their passwords.

By The Associated Press

