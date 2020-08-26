Urbanista London earbuds offer jolly good sound
WHAT Urbanistas' London ANC true wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds
WHAT THEY DO With the London's built-in active noise canceling feature, sounds of the outside world can be turned on or off with the push of a button.
THE COST $149
AVAILABLE FROM urbanista.com
WHAT'S HOT The in-ear styled earbuds sit comfortably (multiple sized ear tips included) and come with a USB-C wireless charging storage case with indicator lights. You'll get about five hours before needing a charge and the case is good for four additional charges.
While playing around with a few apps to fine tune the sounds of a rather eclectic playlist from the '70s, '80s and '90s, the earbuds came back to the default settings. That doesn't mean you can't make something a little better. All of those decade choices sounded strong and clear, filled with the right amount of bass at any volume level. No complaints as far as their noise-canceling capability.
Other features include on-ear volume and music control, auto play, access to voice assistants and IPX4 protection. They're attractive as well and come available in black, pink, white and blue.
WHAT'S NOT There's no question that the price is not cheap. Also, the Bluetooth connection can be somewhat sporadic and it's difficult to skip tracks.