VAVA Dash Cam: Taking in the road from all angles

WHAT VAVA Dash Cam

WHAT IT IS This advance dash camera boasts swivel 360-degree access so it can be angled in any direction.

COST $119.99

AVAILABLE FROM vava.com

WHAT’S HOT Setup of the VAVA Dash Cam is simple and quick. The lens has a 155-degree wide angle view with a 1.8 aperture, which is perfect for capturing the surroundings.

What stands out is the cam's image quality, which is produced with what VAVA refers to as industry-leading .8 sensor pairs with six glass lenses and an infrared lens. This produces sharp, detailed videos and images, day and night. Images and high-definition video can be taken with the press of a button.

A built-in noise-reduction microphone is great for capturing priceless family moments and singalongs while on your summer vacation.

Another feature is Auto G-Sensor crash recording which will detect when it's needed to automatically record a 20-second clip while in parking mode. The internal 320mAh battery keeps the camera powered for this and any unexpected contact with another vehicle and those pesky shopping carts will be captured if they're in the angle of view.

The companion app (iOS and Android) has a user-friendly interface, making it simple to use for setup and managing your content. Content is stored on your own microSD card (up to 128GB), a Wi-Fi connection can be made between the VAVA and mobile phone for communication and data transfer and video is recorded at 1920-by-1080.

WHAT'S NOT When the SD card is full, it will begin replacing older videos.



