Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Morning
83° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

Verint shares jump 10% on higher earnings report 

After reporting a profit in the second quarters

After reporting a profit in the second quarters shares of Verint Systems jumped 10 percent after hours to $52. Jan. 6, 2014. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

Verint Systems Inc., a Melville maker of software used by call centers and law enforcement agencies, said Wednesday that second quarter net income swung to a profit on higher revenue.

Verint shares jumped 10 percent after hours to $52. The stock was trading at $39.45 12 months ago.

For the quarter ended July 31, the company reported net income of $22 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $306.3 million.

That compares to a net loss of $6.4 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $274.8 million in the previous year's quarter.

"Our positive momentum continued as we delivered 11 percent year-over-year revenue growth in both of our business segments," Dan Bodner, Verint chief executive, said in a statement. "Our results were driven by our focus on actionable intelligence innovation --including analytics, AI [artificial intelligence] and automation technologies."

The company increased its revenue forecast for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31 to $1.24 billion.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

More news

Traffic on the Northern State Parkway at Exit See what back to school does to traffic on LI
Bonnie Macchio of Bellerose, with her son, Logan, Some LI moms buying breast milk jewelry
Northwell Health and GoHealth are opening two new Northwell, GoHealth to add 2 pediatric centers
The Forge River is seen from Montauk Highway Suffolk pushes $390M in spending for sewer expansion
One of Massapequa's canals, seen on Aug. 30. Officials: Dredging of shallow canals to start
Billy Joel performs at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Billy Joel to play Nassau Coliseum on New Year's Eve