Verint Systems Inc., one of Long Island's 10 largest public companies based on revenue, is in talks to acquire an Israeli cyber intelligence company for about $1 billion, according to media reports.

The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, citing unnamed sources, said that Melville-based Verint is in talks to buy NSO Group, which provides software used for surveillance by government agencies.

A Verint spokeswoman did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Verint's largest business unit, accounting for about 65 percent of revenue, provides software used in corporate call centers. Its cyberintelligence software is used by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

The reports said that Verint made the offer to Francisco Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm that owns a controlling stake in NSO.

Shares of Verint lost 0.6 percent to $43.80 in Tuesday morning trading. The company's shares traded at $41.15 12 months ago.

The company posted at net loss of $3.5 million on revenue of $1.1 billion in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31.