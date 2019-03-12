Verizon said it fixed a text message outage that afflicted East Coast customers on Tuesday morning.

"Service is now fully restored," David Weissmann, a Verizon spokesman, said by email.

"We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning," he said. "Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly."

The spokesman did not immediately say how long the outage lasted or what geographic areas were affected.

Customers from New York and several cities in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, and Indiana all posted on Facebook or Twitter that they were not able to text.