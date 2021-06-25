TODAY'S PAPER
Victrola's Eastwood turntable is real groovy

Victrola Eastwood turntable was built in partnership with

Victrola Eastwood turntable was built in partnership with Audio Technica's AT-3600LA cartridge. Credit: Victrola/TNS

By Tribune News Service
WHAT Victrola’s new Eastwood hybrid 3-speed turntable

WHAT IT DOES It plays 33-1/3, 45 and 78 rpm records, and has a control to the side of the tonearm that needs to be set for what you’re playing. For 45s, an adapter is included. From there just unlock the tonearm and gently lower it to the beginning of the record. There’s also an auto-stop switch.

THE COST $99.99, $24.95 for replacement AT-3600LA cartridges

AVAILABLE AT victrola.com

WHAT'S HOT The Eastwood was built in partnership with Audio Technica’s exclusive AT-3600LA cartridge. That translates information within record grooves into an electrical signal to produce high-quality sound.

A pair of front-facing 2-watt speakers are built into the Eastwood behind a black grill, making the turntable a true all-in-one-unit. But there are other options for sound output, including Bluetooth, the go-to choice with free-standing speakers and headphones. Bluetooth pairing is done with the BT Out button. Music can also be streamed from a handheld device to the Eastwood's speaker. A headphone port is on the front for wired headphones.

The sleek-looking Eastwood has bamboo and metabolized finishes, measures 13.16-by-13.11-by-5.4 inches, and includes a removable dust cover, which can close (carefully) even with a record playing. On the back are RCA output jacks for a direct speaker or receiver connection, and a port for the included AC power adapter.

Using the turntable is straightforward, even if your background doesn’t include the vinyl experience. If you’re new to the turntable world, the instructions are explained well.

WHAT'S NOT The internal speakers are a little tinny.

