As 2021 trudges on, a lot of people are still looking for things to do safely indoors. So what can you play?

If you’re looking for things to keep you busy, here are four worthwhile games that came out recently.

THE GAME Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

RATED E for Everyone

DETAILS $59.99; Nintendo Switch

WHAT'S HOT Super Mario 3D World is easily one of the better Mario games to be released in recent history. You’ll run and jump your way through dozens upon dozens of wonderful, colorful Super Mario stages, encountering new twists and surprises right up until the final level.

A bigger draw is the inclusion of Bowser’s Fury, a brand new-open world adventure that controls like 3D World but plays like nothing the series has ever seen before. It’s short (you can finish it in a handful of hours, though there’s more to do after the credits roll), but every minute is packed with enjoyable platforming action.

THE GAME Bravely Default II

RATED T for Teen

DETAILS $59.99; Nintendo Switch

WHAT'S HOT If you miss the role-playing games of the Super Nintendo era, Bravely Default II is likely up your alley. It’s as if the Final Fantasy series went back to its ’90s gameplay roots but with a storybook-esque graphical overhaul that takes advantage of the more modern Nintendo Switch hardware.

The game does have elements of an old-school role-playing game, so you’ll spend a lot of time walking back and forth in dungeons trying to get into fights with monsters just so you can level up before facing off against a boss. Still, nostalgia is a powerful drug, so there are plenty of people for whom that game play is weirdly relaxing.

THE GAME Immortals Fenyx Rising

RATED T for Teen

DETAILS $59.99; PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

WHAT'S HOT Do you like Greek mythology? Do you want to play a colorful open world game in which you can fly and also hang out with Hermes? You're in luck.

While it has suggestive content and earns its T for Teen rating, you could also look at Immortals Fenyx Rising as a tame alternative to the most recent games in the Assassin’s Creed series.

THE GAME Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

RATED T for Teen

DETAILS $34.99; PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (coming soon to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch)

WHAT'S HOT Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is, in many ways, an ideal remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. It doesn’t just mimic the original gameplay with a fresh coat of paint. All of the levels from the first two games are here, alongside a decent level creator and some fun online multiplayer modes. Much of the memorable pop music soundtrack has made the transition, too. Given the disappointing recent history of skateboarding video games, the fact that the developers stuck the landing on this one is miraculous.