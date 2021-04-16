Viofo's dashcam has you covered from all angles

WHAT Viofo A139 triple channel dashcam

WHAT IT DOES If you are ever in an accident, there's no better evidence than video. Yes, the Viofo A139 does a lot but the most important aspect is how easy it is to set up and instantly use. Once you see the high-quality image it produces and records (MP4 and JPG), it’s easy to see why this is almost a must-have.T

HE COST $269.99

HOW MUCH viofo.com

WHAT'S HOT The triple cameras include a front-facing, interior infrared and one for the rear window, so everything is recorded without having to sacrifice a view. Along with the cameras, quick-release mounting equipment, easy installation cables, car charger adapter and instructions are all included. It does take a little time for installation, but it’s nothing to shy away from doing on your own.

Each camera has a Sony sensor, which records in full HD. The recording resolutions at 30 frames per second for the front is 2560-by-1440P; the interior and rear record at 1920-by-1080P. All three cameras can record simultaneously. Content is stored on a microSD memory card, class 10 up to 256 giugabytes.The interior camera has a 6-element infrared LED lamp system, which translates to complete coverage of the interior for day or night.

Other features include parking mode, time-lapse, GPS with route data and vehicle speed, dual-band Wi-Fi built-in with 2.4GHz and 5GHzWiFi for transferring content, and audio recording. An external microphone can be added to capture audio in specific locations.

WHAT'S NOT It's a tad pricier than other dash cams.