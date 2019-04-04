Virtual-reality headsets come in a few different forms. There's the cheap headset that works with your phone and there's the much more expensive option that requires a powerful PC or gaming console and some space to move around. In between are stand-alone headsets that are cord-free and don't require additional external hardware to run them — something we're sure to see more of in 2019. These are CNET's favorites, spanning all three categories of VR goodness.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior editors Joshua Goldman, Scott Stein and Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products visit cnet.com.

