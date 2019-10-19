Virtual reality seemed like a wild taste of the future in 2016 when a wave of headsets began to appear. Today, it's more like a work in progress. Virtual reality is still evolving, into possibilities that could eventually stun us even more. Here are four of CNET's favorite VR headsets from the current crop.

Oculus Quest

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD It magically creates immersive VR on a standalone headset with fantastic controls and full positional tracking. It requires no phone, PC or game console and is reasonably priced. Pass-through cameras allow easy setup of the play area.

THE BAD Its closed-off design will only run apps and games for the Quest, and your favorite Oculus Rift and Go titles may or may not make the leap.

THE COST $399

BOTTOM LINE There's no better mobile VR experience than the Oculus Quest.

HTC Vive

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD It offers a flat-out amazing virtual reality experience with sharp visuals, great motion controls and full-room sensing to walk around in virtual space. Vive hardware can help indicate where your walls are.

THE BAD It requires a high-end PC to run. Long wires and lots of equipment take time and space to set up.

THE COST $627.99 to $679.93

BOTTOM LINE It's the closest thing to having a holodeck in your home.

Oculus Go

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD This is a completely self-contained, stand-alone, no-phone-or-PC-necessary VR system. It has a comfortable design and feel, sharp-looking display and effective built-in speakers with spatial audio. There are hundreds of apps to choose from. Oculus setup app works with iOS and Android phones.

THE BAD Battery life is only two hours, it's a sit-down experience (no room tracking) and there are no kid-safe settings.

THE COST $199.99

BOTTOM LINE Oculus Go is VR for the masses.

Sony PlayStation VR

3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

THE GOOD This is the most accessible, affordable and user-friendly full VR option on the market. Sony has promised support from a long list of developers but the immediate launch games are pretty solid as well.

THE BAD Its single-camera tracking system occasionally feels lacking and you may have trouble when you turn.

THE COST $233.95 to $245.65

BOTTOM LINE Sony's PlayStation VR otherwise crams a solid and satisfying virtual reality experience into an existing PS4 game console.