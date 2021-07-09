WHAT The Vissles V84 wireless keyboard

WHAT IT DOES Measuring 12.4-by-4.9-by-1.5 inches, and 84 keys, it’s built with a 75% layout, compared to a full-sized keyboard, essentially a standard keyboard without the numerical keys on the right. It’s compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Android and iOS.

THE COST $99

AVAILABLE FROM vissles.com

WHAT'S HOT Some keys are hot-swappable. V84 is compatible with almost all the MX style three- and five-pin mechanical switches. This brings different ways to show off the backlights. Included are 19 dynamic backlit types and nine monochrome backlit types. Software is included to create personalized RGB lighting effects, shortcuts and macros.

The RGB effects have five levels of brightness and five levels of speed. Patterns include waves, static, rainbows and more. Each effect can have eight colors. The lights illuminate under the keys and shine through the spaces between each, enabling them to light but not a distraction shining directly at you.

Vissles includes some great accessories you don’t normally find with a keyboard such as a leather wrist rest, magnetic rubberized feet, a cleaning cloth, a key puller and a USB-C charging cable. The magnetic rubber feet go on or off in seconds to raise the keyboard to six degrees, and the metal positing plate keeps the keyboard sturdy.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The keyboard is solid, which is critical since often it can be a companion for hours every day. Since we all have multiple Bluetooth devices going at once, the Vissles is a perfect tool, allowing you to pair up to five devices with the V84.

WHAT'S NOT It's only available in white.