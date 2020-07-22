Vivid-Pix Restore brings old images back to life

WHAT Vivid-Pix Restore photographic software

WHAT IT DOES If you're not a Photoshop wiz or just don't have the time, Vivid-Pix Restore is a great one-click software for restoration of digital images.

THE COST $49.99, a free trial is available

AVAILABLE FROM vivid-pix.com

WHAT'S HOT It's really straightforward: select your digital image and the software then gives you nine choices, each with a slightly different correction of your original image. From there choose what looks best and save it. Batch-editing is also a choice for large quantities.

You can do further adjustments and also adjust the contrast, brightness, color and rotate/tilt.

Obviously pictures needing to be brought back to life with the software have to be digital files, but once you scan in your prints or slides, color or black and white, the results are almost magical.

Within the preferences, you choose the JPEG quality, sharpening and other features, which are all done when you do the single click. Images can be saved as JPEGs or TIFF format.

Each image takes seconds and what's great about Vivid-Pix Restore's patented AI image restoration is that it doesn't blow out the colors and whites like other auto setting on photo softwares. Metadata can also be added to the images.

WHAT'S NOT You'll probably only notice the differences mostly on badly washed out or faded photos.