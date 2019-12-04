TODAY'S PAPER
Headphones that the pros would use

Inside V-Moda's M-200 headphones feature 50-mm drivers with

Inside V-Moda's M-200 headphones feature 50-mm drivers with neodymium magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils. Credit: TNS

By Tribune News Service
WHAT V-Moda's M-200 reference studio headphones

WHAT IT DOES The over-the-head studio headphones are designed to produce a clean, refined and spacious sound with transparent clarity. The target audience would be producers, musicians, sound professionals and audiophiles.

THE COST $350

AVAILABLE FROM v-moda.com
WHAT'S HOT They feature a combination of meticulous Japanese engineering and classic V-Moda shapes and materials. Inside the headphones are 50-mm drivers with neodymium magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils that reproduce a wide range of frequencies up to 40 kilohertz.
As usual with V-Moda headphones, comfort and design are as good as it gets. These have larger, flatter ear-cup housings compared to the company's Crossfade series. The closed-back M-200 features extra internal amplifying room for spacious sound with superior noise isolation.
The design includes a durable, adjustable and flexible headband, with even-weight distribution to wear in silent comfort. The exterior is made with premium, sweat-resistant polyurethane leather, and detachable magnetic memory-foam cushions.


The headphones are an excellent choice if you're a multitask master whose day consists of making calls, mixing/producing and lots of listening.

WHAT'S NOT If you're not a sound connoisseur, $350 could be a steep price for headphones. Also, if you're an iPhone user, the lightning cable is not included. V-Moda does sell one as an add-on for $101.


 

