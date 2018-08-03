TODAY'S PAPER
Walmart testing automated carts to speed up grocery orders

Walmart is testing mobile carts that move up

Walmart is testing mobile carts that move up and down and sideways to retrieve items faster than workers. Above, a Walmart store in Landover, Md.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/AFP/Saul Loeb

By The Associated Press
Walmart is testing automated carts that retrieve bins of groceries from storage as it tries to speed up the process of packaging online orders to send out or bringing to customers at their cars.

The company said Friday it's working with Alert Innovation on the Alphabot, which it's testing in Salem, New Hampshire. The mobile carts move up and down and sideways to retrieve items faster than if workers walked the aisles.

Workers will still handpick produce, meat and other fresh products, and assemble, pack and bring the order out to shoppers. Walmart says it'll hire the usual number of workers at the test store.

Online grocery shopping is still a tiny part of the market, but customer convenience is increasingly crucial as chains try to catch up to Amazon.

