Welock's Smart Hidden Cabinet Lock keeps drawers secure

Welock's AI.X1 Smart Hidden Cabinet Lock allows you

Credit: Tribune News Service

Print

WHAT Welock's AI.X1 Smart Hidden Cabinet Lock

WHAT IT DOES This simple do-it-yourself kit gives all of your drawers an added layer of security. It's especially helping if you want to childproof your home.

HOW MUCH $26

AVAILABLE FROM welockglobal.com

WHAT'S HOT The kit consists of a lock, which installs in an easy three-minute process inside the drawer with 3M tape. There no drills involved, which means no holes or anything to damage the lock or cabinet.

Bluetooth is built into the Smart Hidden Cabinet Lock to make a connection with your smartphone so the cabinet can be locked or unlocked in seconds with the We.Lock app (Android and iOS).

The lock operates on three AA batteries and it has a low battery reminder to let you know when they need to be replaced. If the batteries do go totally dead, the drawer will automatically open trouble-free.

Timers can also be set for convenience and access can be shared with others to unlock. The lock is made of anti-UV material (corrosion and wear resistant), which is aging resistant to ensure newness for the long term.

WHAT'S NOT It only works for wooden cabinet lock drawers, which poses a problem if your cabinets are made of some other kind of material.

