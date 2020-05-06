What is Wi-Fi 6? You're about to find out.

We all know what Wi-Fi is, but not a lot of us know there are different versions of the 802.11 Wi-Fi standard which have been labeled by letters like 802.11a, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n and 802.11ac.

Now comes Wi-Fi 6, meaning it's the sixth generation of the Wi-Fi standard. Each generation of Wi-Fi has been an improvement over the previous one, usually by making the download speeds faster. Wi-Fi 5 had a theoretical top speed of 3.5 gigabits per second, but real world speeds are always slower depending on the environment.

One big leap forward is that Wi-Fi 6 is better at talking to more devices at once. It will help everything on your network work better and faster.

Your device communication will also be more secure with the introduction of a new Wi-Fi security protocol called WPA3.

To take advantage of Wi-Fi 6, the first thing you'll need is a new Wi-Fi router. Right now there are not very many Wi-Fi 6 routers for sale. TP-Link and Netgear have a few, and the OnePlus Pro 8 is another. Others will certainly follow.

The Wi-Fi Alliance also has an information page on its website, wi-fi.org, that describes Wi-Fi 6 in more detail.



