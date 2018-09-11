NAME Winegard FlatWave Amped indoor amplified HDTV antenna

WHAT IT DOES The antenna lets you receive both VHF and UHF signals from up to 50 miles away.

COST $59.99

AVAILABLE FROM winegard.com

WHAT'S HOT Whether you're cutting the cable cord or satellite TV subscriptions to save money, or you just need local channels during a weather emergency, the Winegard FlatWave Amped indoor amplified HDTV antenna is an easy solution.

The antenna is just 12-by-13-by-.6-inches and attaches to your TV antenna port with the included 18.5-foot coaxial cable, which has a USB power supply built in.

The setup, which takes less than five minutes, consists of attaching the antenna to a window with adhesive tape, connecting the coaxial cable to your TV and plugging the USB cable into a port on your TV. You can also connect to an AC power supply with the included 110-volt adapter.

Once everything is attached, put your TV remote in scan mode for a search of the local channels. The scan takes only a minute or so. Do some experimenting with the placement of the antenna until you have the channels you want or are critical to you in an emergency.

Once your signal is set, you'll receive local channels' content 4k Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Surround Sound within an amplified 50-mile range.

WHAT'S NOT You will have to play around with the placement of the antenna as some spots will provide better picture and sound quality than others.