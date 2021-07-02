For many of us still working from home, video conference calls with co-workers are a routine part of the day. Wouldn't it be nice if you could take those video calls through your smart TV? While there are no smart TV apps for Zoom or Microsoft Teams, it can be done.

If you have ever used Apple AirPlay to stream music or video from your phone to a speaker or TV or Google Chromecast to wirelessly send music or video to a TV, you’ll be a step ahead. Many TVs are AirPlay or Chromecast compatible. You’ll have to read up on the features of your specific TV.

You can also connect your laptop, smartphone or tablet to your TV directly with an HDMI cable. You’ll have to do some research on what type of connection your device has, and you’ll likely need an adapter or special cable to connect your device to the TV.

Many laptops have HDMI ports, so a simple HDMI cable is all you need to connect to a TV and use it as a second monitor.

Smartphones and tablets will need a special cable or adapter. iPhones have a Lightning port, and Apple makes a Lightning to HDMI adapter. iPads use either Lightning or USB-C ports. Android phones and tablets use USB-C. You can get cables or adapters for those.

Once you have the image up on your TV screen, place the camera where it will be most useful.

If you use a phone or tablet, you’ll need to figure out a way to mount the phone to keep the camera pointed toward you.

If you’re using a laptop, you can use the built-in camera or use an external USB webcam and mount the webcam on top of your TV.