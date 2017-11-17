TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Business

Telephonics to pay $4.3M to settle overbilling charges

Farmingdale manufacturer, which did not admit wrongdoing, accused of overcharging federal government for Army, Navy systems.

Telephonics used

Telephonics used "inflated" price estimates and improper labor rates when calculating invoices, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Ken Schachter  kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Telephonics Corp., a Farmingdale-based defense contractor, has agreed to pay $4.3 million to settle charges that it overbilled the federal government on U.S. Army and Navy contracts, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Telephonics, a unit of Manhattan-based Griffon Corp., provided inaccurate cost data for defense systems between 2004 and 2007, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York.

Griffon shares fell 4.2 percent to $22.75 in early Friday afternoon trading.

Griffon overbilled the government as a subcontractor on the Army’s Warlock Systems to counter improvised explosive devices and the Navy’s Light Airborne Multi-Purpose [radar] System, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Defense contractors who enrich themselves at taxpayers’ expense by failing to accurately represent the costs of their goods and services will be held fully accountable,” acting U.S. attorney Bridget M. Rohde said in a statement.

Calls seeking comment from Telephonics, which did not admit wrongdoing in the case, were not immediately returned.

The Warlock Systems are installed on vehicles to interrupt wireless transmissions that would trigger explosives and are used in Afghanistan and Iraq. LAMPS is used on Navy helicopters.

Telephonics used “inflated” price estimates and improper labor rates when calculating invoices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The investigation was conducted by the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

“Fraud is never a victimless crime,” NCIS Northeast Field Office special agent-in-charge Leo Lamont said in a statement. “The victims are not just our men and women in uniform, but all American taxpayers.”

Griffon, which reported fourth quarter results on Thursday, said that its Telephonics unit posted revenue of $144 million, an 11 percent increase compared to the 2016 period. The company said the increase was driven by sales of radar and electronic counter-measure systems.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Brian Drucker's Cow Over the Moon toy store Small LI retailers seek leg up on the internet
Come January, Amtrak is planning to rebuild three Editorial: For LIRR riders, a tough winter
Dennis Shepard, Hicksville High School drama teacher Caitlin Matthew Shepard's parents visit LI school
Erin Debrich, seen here in her Garden City Mom uses postcards to pols to address issues
Rep. Thomas Suozzi speaks during an executive breakfast King, Suozzi: Outlook grim for saving tax deduction
The Hampton Bays home sits on a peninsula. Scotto home in Hampton Bays sells for $2.96M
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE